Sanjay Dutt to have initial treatment in Mumbai

Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, has released an official statement to update information about the actor, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

In the statement, Maanayata said that the initial treatment of the actor would continue at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The family would consider going abroad for further treatment when the COVID-19 pandemic situation eases.

The statement read: “To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years.

“Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.