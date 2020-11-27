Sanjay Dutt’s new film ‘Torbaaz’ discusses terrorism with human angle

Talking about the journey, he shared: “The idea is to show a story of hope and also to discuss terrorism with a human angle. The journey was a rollercoaster with ups and downs. Lots of challenges and hardships, but the passion to tell this story and to tell it a certain way was huge. It is a story with a massive canvas, and considering the scale required it was tough. It was nothing short of an ordeal to be honest.”

“I like to tell stories that make an impact and are interesting to watch too. I am not making a documentary but the audience is intelligent today, so the authenticity needs to be there. I don’t take my audience for granted. Filmmaking is my passion. And I am a very visual person. I think in visuals,” he added.

Torbaaz stars Sanjay Dutt with Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev. The film releases on Netflix on 11 December.

