SGPC notice to Kangana Ranaut over remark on elderly lady

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday issued a notice to actress Kangana Ranaut for addressing a Punjab elderly woman as a daily-wager.

She had compared the octogenarian woman, who belongs to a farmer family, with Bilkis daadi of Shaheen Bagh protest.

The notice asked the actress to apologise over her series of tweets otherwise there would be a legal action against her.