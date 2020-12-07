Shabnur wants her son become cricketer

Popular actress of Bangla film Shabnur wants her son Aijaan to be a cricketer. The actress shared her dream about her only son during a recent interview with Prothom Alo.
Shabnur, who lives in Sydney, Australia, said she has been more sanguine after seeing her son's interest in cricket.
Shabnur's acting career spanned three decades. Shabnur, who started acting with the movie 'Chandni Raate', worked incessantly in the film industry till 2010. After that she became irregular in acting as she was quite busy travelling back and forth from Dhaka to Sydney. Shabnur obtained Australian citizenship and lives there with her child.
In Shabnur's words, many of her family live there. Many friends have also been made.
The popular actor, who started acting in films at a very young age, once became integral part of the Bangladesh film industry.
Shabnur said, “My son loves playing cricket. [I] don't know when or how [he] fell in love with the cricket. I also want my son to become a very good cricketer. This is my dream.”
Meanwhile, Shabnur is also planning something new. He is now active on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. She will launch her own YouTube channel soon.
She also said that there will be various types of content. “Many Bollywood stars have their personal YouTube channels. They are also very active on social media. I thought that I can do it too. My sister said she would cooperate.”