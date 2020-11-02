Shah Rukh Khan turns 55

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, and wishes poured in on social media from friends, colleagues and fans across the globe.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan saying the latter taught him how to love.

"Aapko dekha... aapse pyaar kiya. Pyaar kaise karte hain, aapse seekha. Aap jaise banne ki koshish kar rahe hain. Par aap jaisa koi ho hi nahin sakta," he wrote alongside an image of him standing next to SRK.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who calls him big fans of SRK, took to Twitter and shared a throwback clip of him rehearsing with SRK on the superstar's hit song, "Chaiyya chaiyya".