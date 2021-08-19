Shilpa Shetty back this weekend on ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’

On a day when the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest for a week to her husband Raj Kundra, it was announced on Wednesday that Shilpa Shetty will be back on the show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ this weekend after a three-week hiatus.

Shilpa is one of the show’s three judges, the other two being film director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. This weekend’s episodes will showcase through dance the tales of the ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ educational comic books.