Shilpa Shetty's husband arrested in pornography case

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.
The case was registered with crime branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.
"We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19 July, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is still in progress," Nagrale said in a statement.