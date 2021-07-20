Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's husband arrested in pornography case

ANI
Mumbai, India
default-image

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arreswted on Monday night arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

Advertisement

"Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," said Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Advertisement

The case was registered with crime branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

"We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19 July, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is still in progress," Nagrale said in a statement.

Read more from Bollywood
Advertisement