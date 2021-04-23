Shravan Rathod, of composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passes away

Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday. He was suffering from Covid-19 and was admitted at Raheja Hospital in Mahim.

Confirming the news, trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted: “#SadNews #ShravanRathod of the famous music composer duo #NadeemShravan just passed away. He tested #COVID19 positive and was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai after serious complications. The duo ruled the musical charts in 90s. My prayers with the family. Om Shanti.”

Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted to confirm the news: “Terrible news. Music director Shravan breathes his last, loses battle with COVID-19. Very sad day for music industry”.