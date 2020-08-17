Sonakshi ‘takes a jibe at Kangana over nepotism’ debate

Sonakshi Sinha has apparently taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut over the raging debate around Bollywood nepotism. Without taking names, Sonakshi has said that the word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalised by a person whose sister is managing their work.

“I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalised by a person whose sister is managing their work. And I don’t think I really want to give it that much more importance,” Sonakshi Sinha told hindustantimes.com in an interview.