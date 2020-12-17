Sonu Sood, Shraddha Kapoor named Hottest Vegetarians of 2020

Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor are PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarians for 2020, it has been announced.

Sonu has appeared in a pro-vegetarian PETA India print campaign, participated in the group’s “Hug a Vegetarian” Day, and supported a social media appeal to push McDonald’s to add a McVegan burger to its menu. He also rescued an injured pigeon while playing cricket with his son.

A cookbook shared by the organisation inspired Shraddha to quit meat. The actress never misses an opportunity to speak up for animals.