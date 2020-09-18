Support pours in for Urmila after Kangana’s ‘soft porn star’ jibe

Support kept coming in for Urmila Matondkar from film as well as political circles all through Thursday, after actress Kangana Ranaut called her a soft porn star in a TV interview.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had a series of hits with Urmila, tweeted: “Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that Urmila Matondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA, SATYA, KAUN, BHOOT, EK HASEENA THI etc.”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant took to Twitter to “condemn reprehensible remarks” by Kangana.