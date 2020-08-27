Sushant case ‘all about money’, claims Mumbai criminal lawyer

A well known Mumbai criminal lawyer has contended in a video statement here on Wednesday that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is “all about money” with too many big players involved in it.

Ashok Saraogi - who also represents one of the accused in the case - said despite all allegations being bandied around, the Sushant investigation is still incomplete.

First it was labeled as a ‘suicide’ and later a ‘murder’ and the names of people close to him cropped up along with allegations of actress Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement, but it’s not as simple as it appears, he said.

On the allegations of financial misappropriation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s wealth, Saraogi claimed that the CBI is in possession of a mobile phone that has full details of the monetary transactions.