Sushant, Disha victims of serial killing, just like Jiah, says Rabia Khan

Rabia Khan, the mother of late Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, has said that she believes that her daughter, Sushant Singh Rajput, and his ex-manager Disha Salian fell victim to serial killing and asserted that people from Bollywood and politics were involved in the two deaths in June that she as dubbed murders.

Rabia, who herself has worked in a few Bollywood films in the 80s, said that from the similarities in all the three death cases, it could be easily made out that the same crime syndicate had given effect to these crimes.

She also drew parallels between the cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and her daughter to buttress her assertions.