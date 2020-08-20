Sushant Singh Rajput case: State govt to cooperate with CBI

While assuring full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday hinted that it would examine conducting a parallel probe as per the Supreme Court verdict.

“We welcome the Supreme Court judgement. We shall extend whatever help is needed to the CBI. We will examine the (verdict’s) Para 34 and think about it (parallel probe),” home minister Anil Deshmukh told media persons late in the evening.

“It is also a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that the Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation under CrPC’s Section 174,” he added, lauding the city police, in his formal reaction on the issue.