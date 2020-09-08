Sushant Singh suicide: Rhea Chakraborty arrested

After days of intense speculation and three days of tough grilling, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with its ongoing probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, officials said.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the 14 June death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, who has all along pleaded innocence, was quickly whisked away for a mandatory medical test at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s LTMG Sion Hospital.