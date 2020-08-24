Sushant's prayer meet attended by people from over 101 countries: Sister

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, is touched by the support of fans and well-wishers received after her brother's death. She said the virtual prayer meet held for him was attended by people from more than 101 countries.

Kirti organised a global prayer meet for Sushant on Saturday to "purge all negativity". She took to Twitter to reveal that people from more than 101 countries joined in while she recited the 'Gayatri mantra'.

"So so very touched by this event. Feeling so elevated and positivity is surrounding all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped organise it and to the extended family who joined and made this a divine experience. #JusticeForSushant #GodIsWithUs," Kirti wrote.

"People from more than 101 countries joined in. Didn't matter it was Muslim, Hindu or Christian -- they were all chanting the Gayatri mantra for our beloved Sushant... hope God always keeps us united for the fight for truth and justice #GayatriMantra4SSR #JusticeForSushant #GodIsWithUs," she added.