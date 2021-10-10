Taapsee Pannu suffered leg injury on sets of ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has turned many heads for her athletic physique that she had built for her upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’, recently opened up about her leg injury while shooting for the film.

Set in Kutch, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she’s called in for a gender verification test. Taapsee shared that while shooting for the running scenes, she got “over-enthusiastic” and ended up not taking enough rest and eventually, hurting her leg.