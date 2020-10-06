Tamannaah discharged from Hyderabad hospital, to live in isolation

Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, has been discharged from the local hospital she was admitted to. The actress will live in isolation as advised by doctors.

Tamannaah issued a statement with the health update on her verified Twitter account on Monday evening.

The statement reads: “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged.