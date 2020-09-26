Top Bollywood actors receive summons in Indian drug probe

Some of Bollywood's biggest actors are being questioned in a widening drug probe by federal agencies that has sent shockwaves through India's beleaguered film industry and dominated prime time news headlines.

Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been investigating alleged drug use in Bollywood for the last month in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor who was found dead at his residence in June.

The NCB is scheduled to question actress Deepika Padukone, one of the industry's most well-known names, on Saturday, Indian media reported. Officials at NCB's Mumbai office did not respond to calls from Reuters.