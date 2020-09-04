Trolls demand Saif Ali Khan’s removal from Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’

On Thursday, a few hours after it was announced that Saif Ali Khan has been confirmed as antagonist opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas in the Om Raut directorial Adipurush, a section of netizens demanded Saif should be removed from the film.

Interestingly, there seems to be no unity of reason why netizens feel Saif should not be cast in the film! While some feel the actor should be removed because it is a historical drama and he doesn’t have much knowledge on Indian history, another section of netizens allege that he threatened Sushant Singh Rajput to leave his daughter Sara Ali Khan at a time when the two of them were allegedly in a relationship. Yet another set of users allege he is a product of nepotism. Still others feel Rana Daggubati would have been a better choice.