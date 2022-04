Veteran bollywood actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has died. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Monday morning, took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Subrahmanyam.

"Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy," Ashoke's tweet read.