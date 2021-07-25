Veteran ladies who stole the show in Hindi films lately

Three-time National Award-winning veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away recently. Her demise left a void in the world of cinema which can never be filled.

The supremely talented actress bagged her final National Award with her remarkable performance in a supporting role in director Amit Sharma’s 2018 comedy film ‘Badhai Ho’ where she featured alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

After this, she appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the digital anthology film ‘Ghost Stories’ (2020) and impressed all with her acting in the role of an ailing aged lady.