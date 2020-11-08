Vidya Balan’s short film eligible for Oscar nomination

Natkhat, starring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, has won top prize at the third edition of Best Of India Short Film Festival 2020, which makes it eligible for Oscar nomination.

“In a year that has been turbulent, it feels great to win the first award for our film that leads the way directly to Oscar qualification. This film is incredibly close to me since it gave me a chance to play the dual roles of actor and producer,” said Vidya.

Vidya, who turned producer with the film, plays a homemaker in a patriarchal setup.