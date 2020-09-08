We made ‘Bigg Boss’ out of Sushant’s death: Kumud Mishra

Actor Kumud Mishra feels all the clamour around the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has turned a tragedy into a Bigg Boss-type drama, which is tarnishing his memory.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Since then many theories have emerged—from nepotism and blind items to drugs—as the media circus around the actor’s demise gets murkier. Currently, the death is being investigated by the CBI, along with the ED and the NCB.

Mishra, who featured with Sushant in his 2016 superhit “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, feels one should wait for the CBI to complete the investigation.

“Seriously, I don’t know where we have come? When will we be quiet? When will we be silent? I don’t know what to say because the tragedy of losing a young star is so big,” Mishra told IANS when asked about the turns in the case.