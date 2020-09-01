BTS 'Dynamite': Korean band breaks record to top US charts

The band took to Twitter to thank their fans, and in response to a congratulatory statement from South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, said the song was aimed at helping rejuvenate cities around the world.

“It’s a difficult time, but I hope our songs can give you a little comfort and positive energy,” the group said in a Korean language response to Moon on Twitter.

Moon said the group is “writing a new chapter in K-pop history”, and that the song was all the more meaningful as a message of comfort and hope to people around the world who are struggling with COVID-19.

The Billboard Hot 100 singles chart combines U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data.