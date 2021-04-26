China censors Oscars success of history-making Chloe Zhao

Beijing-born Chloe Zhao was scrubbed from Chinese social media on Monday as a nationalist backlash airbrushed out her remarkable achievement of becoming the first woman of colour to win the best director Oscar.

Zhao on Sunday night became the second woman ever to win the coveted award at the Oscars, as her film “Nomadland”—about marginalised Americans roaming the west—bagged best picture and its lead, Frances McDormand, won best actress.

But all recent posts containing her name and “Nomadland” were mysteriously wiped from the Twitter-like site Weibo by Monday noon Beijing time.