Choreographer Evan remanded in human trafficking case

A Dhaka court on Monday placed dancer and choreographer Evan Shahriar Sohagh on a seven-day remand in a case lodged over human trafficking, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after holding hearing on the remand plea.
Investigation officer (IO) of the case on 15 September had pleaded to place Evan on a seven-day remand to know the names of the people involved in international human trafficking. But the court had set today to hold remand hearing in presence of the accused.
Police on 11 September arrested Evan from Niketon area in the capital.
According to the case documents, Evan used to offer his female students good job in Dubai. When the dancers agreed to his offer, Evan with the help of human trafficking kingpin Azam Khan, his brother Nazim and accomplice Ershad, used to prepare necessary documents.
After sending them Dubai, Azam Khan and his men used to forced them into prostitution and beaten them, if they refuse.