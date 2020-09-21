Choreographer Evan remanded in human trafficking case

A Dhaka court on Monday placed dancer and choreographer Evan Shahriar Sohagh on a seven-day remand in a case lodged over human trafficking, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after holding hearing on the remand plea.

Investigation officer (IO) of the case on 15 September had pleaded to place Evan on a seven-day remand to know the names of the people involved in international human trafficking. But the court had set today to hold remand hearing in presence of the accused.