Curtain rises on five-day Iranian film exhibition in Dhaka

A five-day Iranian film exhibition has started at the Iran Cultural Center in Dhaka on Sunday, marking the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Prominent Iranian film director Morteza Atashzamzam, Dhaka University Department of Persian Language and Literature professor Abdus Sabur Khan, associate professor and Iranian film analyst Md Mumit Al Rashid joined the inaugural ceremony and screening on Sunday afternoon, while the ceremony was presided over by Iran Cultural Center in Dhaka Cultural Counsellor Sayyed Hasan Sehat.