Curtain rises on five-day Iranian film exhibition in Dhaka

Speakers at the event said that in the years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s film industry has added a new dimension to the world’s film world for audiences and intellectuals.
While most of the world’s filmmakers are trying to utilize more commercial tools in their films to attract audiences, Iranian filmmakers have opted for a different dimension by using their professional skills and aesthetic workmanship and social, character and human values, the speakers opined.
In addition to powerful screenplays and storytelling, extraordinary and unprecedented acting of the Iranian performers, and the captivating appeal of its production crew including world-class technical techniques have altogether made Iranian cinema widely admired by audiences around the world today, as well as being awarded frequently at many top international film festivals even the Oscars, the speakers added.
On the opening day of the exhibition, Bengali-dubbed Iranian film ‘Bodyguard’ was screened at the exhibition. The film is directed by popular Iranian filmmaker Ibrahim Hatami Kia.
The five-day Iranian film exhibition will run until 18 February. Each day, there will be one movie screening at 3:00 pm.