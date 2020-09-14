Actor Sadek Bachchu no more

Popular television and big screen actor Sadek Bachchu has died.

The actor breathed his last around 12:05pm at Universal Medical College Hospital in the capital.

This was confirmed by Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of the hospital.

Earlier, the actor was diagnosed with coronavirus and had been on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital as his condition deteriorated on Saturday.

Sadek Bachchu’s daughter Sadika Fairuz Mehzabin told Prothom Alo that the actor was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on 6 September after he suddenly fell ill.