Actor Wasim no more

Popular Dhallywood actor Wasim breathed his last at the city hospital around 12:40am on Sunday.
General Secretary of Shilpi Samiti, Zayed Khan, confirmed this to the media.
The 71-year-old actor had been suffering from multiple old-age complications.
Zayed Khan said, Wasim was suffering with kidney and lungs issues as well as high blood pressure and eye problems.
The actor was taken to a hospital as his condition deteriorated on Saturday night where the physician declared him dead at around 12:40am.
Wasim debuted in the film ‘Rater Por Din’ directed by Mohsin. In 1976, he featured in ‘The Rain’ directed by SM Shafi which brought him much fame. Wasim acted in more than 150 films from 1973 to 1990 including ‘Bahadur’, ‘Lutera’, ‘Lal Memsaheb’, ‘Raj Dulali’.
Wasim has stayed away from limelight for a long time until now.