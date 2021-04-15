Actress Kabori on life support

Legendary actress Sarah Begum Kabori has been kept on life support at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in the capital's Mohakhali area on Thursday.
The condition of her lungs is not better, director of the hospital professor Sheikh Farukh Ahmed said.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the actress’s son Shaker Chishti, in a video outside the hospital, said, “My mother’s oxygen level has been fluctuating and it’s not a good sign but she is battling hard. We are hopeful she will recover and return to us.”
He requested all to pray for her early recovery.
Kabori was admitted to Dhaka’s Kurmitala General Hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus on 5 April.
As her condition deteriorated on the night of 7 April, physicians advised intensive care unit (ICU) for the actress.
She was shifted to ICU at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital on 8 April. A board of physicians sat for better treatment of Kabori on 10 April, said professor Farukh Ahmed.