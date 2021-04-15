Actress Kabori on life support

Legendary actress Sarah Begum Kabori has been kept on life support at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in the capital's Mohakhali area on Thursday.

The condition of her lungs is not better, director of the hospital professor Sheikh Farukh Ahmed said.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the actress’s son Shaker Chishti, in a video outside the hospital, said, “My mother’s oxygen level has been fluctuating and it’s not a good sign but she is battling hard. We are hopeful she will recover and return to us.”

He requested all to pray for her early recovery.