Badhon gets nomination for Best Actress at 14th APSA

‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ famed actress Azmeri Haque Badhon has been nominated for the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in the “Best Actress” category, reports UNB.

The official website announced the nominations for the upcoming edition of the award on Wednesday featuring Badhon for the particular category, who got the nomination for her critically acclaimed performance in Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s second directorial venture ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’.

Badhon will compete against Alena YIV for ‘Asia’, Valentina Romanova Chyskyyray for ‘Scarecrow’, Leah Purcell for ‘The Drover’s Wife the Legend of Molly Johnson’, and Essie Davis for ‘The Justice of Bunny King’, for the ‘Best Actress’ title.