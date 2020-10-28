Debashish Biswas sent to jail on fraud charges

A Dhaka court sent presenter and director Debashish Biswas to jail in a fraud case filed in 2019.

Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Asaduzzaman Nur passed the order on Wednesday after rejecting his bail plea.

According to court sources, accused Debashish Biswas surrendered before the court Wednesday afternoon and appealed for bail following an arrest warrant.

According to the case statement, a certain Liton Sarkar Emon, owner of the Youtube channel CNTV, bought the property rights of four Bangla films produced by Gayatri Biswas, mother of Debashish Biswas, to air in his channel for 60 years. The films are 'Mayer Maryada', 'Shubha Bibah', 'Apekkha' and 'Ajante'. He paid Tk 140,000 and bought it on commercial terms on 30 July 2019.