Debashish Biswas sent to jail on fraud charges

A Dhaka court sent presenter and director Debashish Biswas to jail in a fraud case filed in 2019.
Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Asaduzzaman Nur passed the order on Wednesday after rejecting his bail plea.
According to court sources, accused Debashish Biswas surrendered before the court Wednesday afternoon and appealed for bail following an arrest warrant.
According to the case statement, a certain Liton Sarkar Emon, owner of the Youtube channel CNTV, bought the property rights of four Bangla films produced by Gayatri Biswas, mother of Debashish Biswas, to air in his channel for 60 years. The films are 'Mayer Maryada', 'Shubha Bibah', 'Apekkha' and 'Ajante'. He paid Tk 140,000 and bought it on commercial terms on 30 July 2019.
YouTube authorities shut down the channel once the films were uploaded on the YouTube channel.
He later came to know that the accused earlier had sold the films to two other persons in 2017. That is why the YouTube channel authorities closed down Emon's channel.
On 8 September 2019, Liton Sarkar filed a case on charges of cheating with the CMM court against Debashish Biswas and his mother.
Later, the court directed Mirpur Rupnagar police station to investigate the matter. Investigation officer and Rupnagar police inspector (operation) said Md Mokammel Hossain submitted a report in which the allegations were found to be true.
The court took it into cognizance and summoned the accused to appear before the court on 5 December 2019. As the accused failed to appear before the court, arrest warrants were issued against them on 21 October this year.
Debashish Biswas is the son of film director late Dilip Biswas.
Debashish once gained huge popularity by anchoring a TV programme called 'Pather Panchali'.
His first film 'Shashurbari Zindabad' was released in 2001. After the commercial success, he directed films 'Shubha Bibah', 'Bhalobasa Zindabad' and 'Chol Palai'.
Debashish is now working on 'Shashurbari Zindabad-2'.