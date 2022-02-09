Farooki’s “No Land’s Man” wins Prix du Public award in France

“No Land’s Man has been my most special! Tonight this special film won Prix du Public at Vesoul film festival. This award is for my big fat team from three continents! Love you all! Can’t wait for the audience to see the film. Hopefully soon!,” Farooki wrote.

The first screening of “No Land’s Man” was held at this festival last Saturday. However, Farooki could join the second screening on Sunday. He also took part in a live Q&A session after the screening.

The central theme of the film is circulated around the misery of a third-world human being’s existential crisis in different settings.