HC stays decision cancelling Zayed Khan's candidacy

The High Court on Monday stayed the decision of the appellate board revoking the candidacy of Zayed Khan in the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association election, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order following a writ petition filed by Zayed Khan challenging the validity of the decision of the election appellate board.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the decision to cancel his candidacy should not be announced illegal.