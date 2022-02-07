HC stays decision cancelling Zayed Khan's candidacy

Besides, the court asked Zayed Khan to continue his activities as general secretary, said advocate Ahsanul Karim.
Lawyers Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Ahsanul Karim and Nahid Sultana Zuthi stood for Zayed Khan and Rokon Uddin Mahmud was present on behalf of actress Nipun while deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar represented the state.
The court also fixed 15 February for the rule hearing.
Earlier on Saturday, the election appellate board decided to remove Zayed from the post of general secretary of the association over the allegations that he had resorted to irregularities in the association's recent election.
Sohanur Rahman Sohan, chairman of the appellate board, announced the decision at the FDC on Saturday evening.
Earlier, the election of the artistes' association was held on 28 January.
Zayed was declared winner in the general secretary post defeating Nipun in a close contest. It was his third consecutive win.