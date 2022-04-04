'I am always mentally prepared for death'

How do you see life?
Life is about being prepared for death. If we live this life well, fine. If not, you do not know anything.
What are thoughts on death?
I am mentally prepared for death all the time. I never have have anxiety of leaving everything behind. I always think of living for today. So I enjoy life and have fun and will continue to do so. However, deep down my heart, I am preparing for death.
Spreading joy, hiding sorrow - is that the philosophy of your life?
I have learned from my father during childhood to keep your sorrow inside and share your joy among all. Then you would be human. My father emphasised this. He also said that I must study and become an educated person.
Who were you closer with as a child, your father or mother?
I was close to my father. My father had total influence on my life though mothers normally influence their sons.
Did your mother get upset about this ?
No. At that time, my mother and father were equal to me, but my father had more influence on me. I followed him a lot. There was a style at that time, right? When my father wore his trousers, shirts, shoes, coats and ties, I would watch from a distance. My father bought suit from London. Last Saturday, I myself polished my shoes before going to the airport from my residence in London. My father himself used to polish his shoes and iron his clothes. I can only polish my shoes. My father was very stylish. Even when he started wearing panjabi and pajama instead of shirts and pants, he never wore it without ironing.
If we are to talk about your fitness…
Fitness is a matter of genes. I do not make an effort, but everyone in my family is fit. My father also was very fit. However, I used to walk a lot and when I became an actor, I did a lot of exercise. When Sonargaon Hotel’s health club opened, I became its member and I swam there regularly. Now, I do not do anything like that. However, there is a fine space for walking at home and on the roof. I routinely walk for 20-30 minutes five days a week.
What about your diet?
I do not control my diet. Beef is my favourite. Runa Laila sometimes cooks beef and she cooks very well. I also enjoy this a lot.
Can you cook?
I cannot cook at all.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna