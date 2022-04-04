'I am always mentally prepared for death'

No. At that time, my mother and father were equal to me, but my father had more influence on me. I followed him a lot. There was a style at that time, right? When my father wore his trousers, shirts, shoes, coats and ties, I would watch from a distance. My father bought suit from London. Last Saturday, I myself polished my shoes before going to the airport from my residence in London. My father himself used to polish his shoes and iron his clothes. I can only polish my shoes. My father was very stylish. Even when he started wearing panjabi and pajama instead of shirts and pants, he never wore it without ironing.