I have paid for my mistakes: Ferdous

It all started when certain people entered the film industry. They claim to be big artistes but don’t have any skills. They have destroyed the film industry as well as the image of the actual artistes. I think both talent an artistic mindset are required to sustain in cinema and other forms of art. Art is never done by muscle power. One requires much practice and devotion. I would advise anyone aspiring to be an actor to prove himself o herself through work, not conniving politics. This is not a place for politics. It’s a place to contribute to the welfare and entertainment of the people, to the state and the society.