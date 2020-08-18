I live with my memories: Shabnam

Shabnam, one of the most renowned actresses of Dhallywood, has been away from cinema for over 15 years now. The last movie she acted in was ‘Ammajan’ She doesn’t even attend any events of the film world. It was her birthday on Monday. She spoke to Prothom Alo about her own hopes for cinema.

Shabnam is now 73 year old. She was born on 17 August 1946.

So how did she spend her birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic? At home.

“I was feeling really bad. I have never seen such a situation ever, never imagined we would face such times,” she said. “At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, I was extremely upset. Now I have just got used to it.”