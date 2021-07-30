'I loved him and he loved me too'

It took quite some time to get through to Babita on her birthday, the calls weren’t going through. Finally she called back -- from Canada where she went on 16 July to visit her son.

“I managed to get my visa after one and a half years. I was really missing my son,” she said.

She’ll be spending her birthday with son Anik this year. He missed her last year because he couldn’t come to Bangladesh either. Both of them are quite happy to be celebrating her birthday together.

“He’s quite good at giving surprises, so I’m expecting a surprise from his this time!” laughed Babita.