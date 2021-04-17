Kabori laid to rest in Banani graveyard

Legendary film actress Sarah Begum Kabori has been laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard in Dhaka.
The namaz-e-janaza of the actress, who set the standard of acting in Bangla cinema, was held after Zuhr prayers in the graveyard premises. Before the janaza, she was given guard of honour.
The 70-year-old actress, also a former lawmaker of Awami League, breathed her last after being diagnosed with Covid-19 at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at 12:20 am.
Kabori tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 April and was admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital that night. She was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute on 8 April. The actress was put on life support at the hospital on 15 April.
Born on 19 July 1950 in Chattogram, Kabori stepped into the field of cinema in 1964. Her first film was 'Shutorang'. Kabori acted in over a hundred films in her illustrious career.
Kabori shared the screen with actors such as Razzak, Alamgir, Sohel Rana, Ujjal, Wasim, Khan Ataur Rahman, Golam Mustafa, Anwar Hossain and ATM Shamsuzzaman.
The veteran actress received the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the film Sareng Bou (1978).
She was elected as a member of parliament from the Narayanganj-4 constituency as a Bangladesh Awami League politician in 2008.