Kabori laid to rest in Banani graveyard

Legendary film actress Sarah Begum Kabori has been laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard in Dhaka.

The namaz-e-janaza of the actress, who set the standard of acting in Bangla cinema, was held after Zuhr prayers in the graveyard premises. Before the janaza, she was given guard of honour.

The 70-year-old actress, also a former lawmaker of Awami League, breathed her last after being diagnosed with Covid-19 at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at 12:20 am.

Kabori tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 April and was admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital that night. She was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute on 8 April. The actress was put on life support at the hospital on 15 April.