Kabori was a talented, powerful actress

Sarah Begum Kabori, the actress who ruled as the silver screen's sweetheart for decades, has lost her battle against Covid-19 on Friday night. She laid to eternal rest on Saturday. The entertainment legends expressed grief and paid respect to her memory.

She was a powerful actress

Sujata, actress

To me, Kabori was a powerful actress. She acted perfectly. Personally she was outspoken that’s why many misunderstood her. She criticised a person's good and bad sides directly and I liked that very much.

As an actress she was unrivaled in highlighting real characters on screen. She easily adjusted to any character that’s why she was a successful actress. I worked with her as an assistant artiste.