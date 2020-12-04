National Film Award-2019 announced

The names of the winners of the National Film Award, 2019 have been announced in 26 categories, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The information ministry issued a gazette notification to this end on Thursday.

‘No dorai’ and ‘Fagun Haway’ movies jointly won the award in the best film category.

Noted film actor Masud Parvez (Sohel Rana) and actress Kohinur Akter Suchanda won the lifetime achievement award this year for their contributions to the film industry.

Taneem Rahman Angshu has been adjudged the best director for his film ‘No dorai’.

Tariq Anam Khan was named the best actor for leading role in film ‘Abar Basanta’, while the best actress in leading role award 2019 went to Sunerah Binte Kamal for film ‘No dorai’.