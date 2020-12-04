National Film Award-2019 announced

The names of the winners of the National Film Award, 2019 have been announced in 26 categories, reports state-run news agency BSS.
The information ministry issued a gazette notification to this end on Thursday.
‘No dorai’ and ‘Fagun Haway’ movies jointly won the award in the best film category.
Noted film actor Masud Parvez (Sohel Rana) and actress Kohinur Akter Suchanda won the lifetime achievement award this year for their contributions to the film industry.
Taneem Rahman Angshu has been adjudged the best director for his film ‘No dorai’.
Tariq Anam Khan was named the best actor for leading role in film ‘Abar Basanta’, while the best actress in leading role award 2019 went to Sunerah Binte Kamal for film ‘No dorai’.
The best actor in supporting role award went to Fazlur Rahman Babu for film ‘Fagun Haway’ while Nargis Akhter won the best supporting actress award for film ‘Maya: The Lost Mother’.
Zahid Hasan was awarded in the best antagonist category for film ‘Shap Ludu’.
Naimur Rahman Apan (film Kalo Megher Bhela) and Afrin Akhter (Jodi ek din) jointly won the award in the best juvenile artiste category.
Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury Emon bagged the best music director’s award for the film ‘Maya: The Lost Mother’, while Habibur Rahman won the award in the best dance director category for film ‘Moner Matho Manush Pailam Na’.
The best singer award went to Mrinal Kanti Das (film Shuttle Train), while Mamtaz Begum and Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee were jointly adjudged the best female singer for their songs in film ‘Maya The Lost Mother’.
Documentary ‘Ja Chilo Andokarea’ of Bangladesh Television was awarded in the best documentary category, while short film ‘Nari o Jibon’ was awarded in the best short film category.
The other award winners are: Nirmalendu Goon and Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury (jointly won in the best lyricist category), Plaban Quraishi and Syed Md Tanvir Tareq (best composers), Masud Pathik (story writer), Mahbub Ur Rahman (screenwriter), Zakir Hossain Raju (dialogue writer), Junaed Ahmed Halim (editing), Mohammad Rahmat Ullah Basu and Md Farid Ahmed (art instructor), Ripan Nath (acoustic), Suman Kumar Sarker (cameraman) , Khandaker Razia Afrin (costume) and Md Raju (make-up).