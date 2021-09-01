Pori Moni released on bail

Actress Pori Moni was released on bail from Kashimpur women's central jail in Gazipur on Wednesday morning after 26 days of imprisonment. Crowds of curious people gathered at the jail gate for a glimpse of her.

The actress was arrested in Narcotics Control Act on 4 August from her Banani residence in the capital.

Superintendent of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail Halima Khatun said that although Pori Moni was granted bail on Tuesday, she could not be released as the bail papers did not reach the jail on time.

She was released around 9:30am after verifying her bail papers, she added.