Pori Moni released on bail

UNB reports: she was received by her legal counsel Nilanjana Rifat and relative Jashim Uddin at the jail gate, who had been waiting for her since morning.
Immediately after stepping out of the jail, the 29-year-old Dhallywood actor took a selfie apparently to express her joy at being freed.
Hundreds of people had gathered outside the jail gate to have a glimpse of the popular actress.
Advocate Nilanjana said, “The bail order reached the jail last night, and that’s why she was freed in the morning.”
A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to Pori Moni in the drugs case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.
Dhaka Metropolitan sessions judge KM Emrul Kayesh had granted the relief to the actress on a bail bond of Tk 20,000.
On 22 August, Pori Moni was sent to jail after inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Kazi Golam Mostafa produced her in a court on the completion of a one-day remand.
And on that day only, judge Emrul Kayesh set 13 September for hearing her bail petition in the case. However, the actress subsequently moved to the High Court, challenging the validity of the lower court’s decision.
The High Court on 26 August issued a rule, seeking explanation as to why a lower court order fixing 13 September for hearing the bail petition of Pori Moni in a case under the Narcotics Control Act should not be cancelled. It had also asked why the bail application would not be heard within two days.
Pori Moni had been remanded thrice for interrogation by police since RAB arrested her on 4 August from her Banani residence.
Later, a case was filed against the popular Dhallywood actress for illegal possession of alcohol and drugs in her house.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was tasked with investigating the charges brought against her. They took over the case from the Detective Branch (DB).
“Pori Moni and her associate Nazrul Islam Raj were ringleaders of an organised gang,” Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Legal and Media Wing of RAB, told the media on 6 August.
Bangladesh Film Actors’ Association (Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity) suspended the membership of Pori Moni, two days after her arrest.
Expressing his frustration over the decision, Shakib Khan wrote from his official Facebook page: “I have noticed that after the arrest of Pori Moni only on the basis of allegations, the Film Actors’ Association has hastily held a press conference and suspended her membership, without extending any hand of cooperation to her at this crucial moment.”
“This behaviour of the association is really very mysterious. Many senior and junior artistes and cultural activists have regrets about the issue. This is an inhumane treatment of the organization towards her. The question remains, whose interest serves the current Film Artists Association?” Shakib Khan wrote.