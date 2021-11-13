‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ hits theatres

After winning several awards worldwide, the much anticipated film ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ made by acclaimed filmmaker Abdullah Mohammad Saad was released in 12 theatres across Bangladesh on Friday, UNB reports.

Azmeri Haque Badhan, who plays the title character of the film, greeted the audience at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City, in the capital, according to the organisers.

Talking to UNB, Ehsanul Haque Babu, the executive producer of the film, said, “We have been receiving great feedback and reviews from home and abroad for our film, but we are really looking forward to seeing the reactions of our home audience. As always, we are still pursuing a slow-moving policy. We want to go to other districts next week, depending on the interest of our home audience.”