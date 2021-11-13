‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ hits theatres

Marking the release, the team of ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ briefed the journalists, along with director Saad, for the first time on Thursday evening at the Bangladesh Film Archive in the capital.
Expressing his gratitude to his team members, Saad said, “I am truly lucky to have such a team. Every member of my team has given their best, and that hard work took film to this height. I am grateful that these people believed in me, and we are looking forward to the reactions of our audience.”
“Rehana’s stubbornness seeking justice, frustration with the society and struggles as a single working mother is easily relatable, as it’s a common scenario in our society and I personally have had similar experiences, but the visionary of the character was Saad who crafted the role and extensively guided me through the process,” Badhan said.
A special press screening of the film was arranged at the SKS Tower branch of Star Cineplex, Mohakhali, in the capital on Wednesday night. “We wanted our press to watch the film before the theatrical release because your opinion is important and valuable for us,” Saad said at the event.
The film follows the everyday life of Rehana Maryam Noor, a 37-year-old assistant professor at a medical college in Dhaka. Badhan won the ‘Best Actress Award’ at the 14th Asia-Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) on Thursday for her outstanding performance, while director Saad received the ‘Jury Grand Prize’.
The film was nominated as the first Bangladeshi film to be screened in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, earning a standing ovation at its premiere. After Cannes, ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ was invited to Melbourne, Busan and London film festivals.
It has received an uncut certificate from the Censor Board of Bangladesh and has been officially nominated for the Oscars 2022 as the official movie of the country.
Produced by Jeremy Chua under the banner of Metro Video and co-produced by Sensemakers Productions, ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ was internationally distributed by Germany’s Films Boutique. Alongside Badhan, the cast of the film includes Saberi Alam, Afia Zahin, Kazi Sami Hasan, Afia Tabassum and Yasir Al Haque.