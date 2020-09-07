Sadek Bacchu seriously ill

Veteran actor Sadeq Bacchu is unwell. He has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, confirmed Bangladesh Cinema Artistes Association general secretary actor Zaid Khan. He told Prothom Alo, this senior actor was admitted to hospital on an emergency basis on Sunday.

He had begun feeling uneasy since Sunday evening and then his respiratory problems began to increase At 11:30pm he was admitted to hospital. He is under treatment there and has been administered oxygen to keep his breathing normal. He will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday after which his main treatment will commence.