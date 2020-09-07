Sadek Bacchu seriously ill

Veteran actor Sadeq Bacchu is unwell. He has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, confirmed Bangladesh Cinema Artistes Association general secretary actor Zaid Khan. He told Prothom Alo, this senior actor was admitted to hospital on an emergency basis on Sunday.
He had begun feeling uneasy since Sunday evening and then his respiratory problems began to increase At 11:30pm he was admitted to hospital. He is under treatment there and has been administered oxygen to keep his breathing normal. He will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday after which his main treatment will commence.
Sadek Bacchu has been away from acting for quite some time. His career in acting stretches over five decades, in the theatre, radio, television and cinema.
He won renown as a villain for the first time in Ehtesham’s ‘Chadni’. He then became famous for his villainous roles on screen.
Sadek Bacchu began his career with the theatre. He had a special bonding with the stage from childhood. His group is Motijheel Theatre. He still writes and directs plays. He even presented a play at the open-theatre last Boi Mela, the annual book fair.
Television producer Abdullah Yusuf Imam had noticed him in a play at Mohila Samity and took him to BTV. He then acted in the TV drama ‘Prothom Ongikar’ in 1974. He has acted in over a thousand plays since then.
His first movie was ‘Ramer Sumoti’, directed by Shahidul Amin.
Sadek Bacchu is from Chandpur. He was born as Mahbub Ahmed on 1 January 1955 in Chandpur.