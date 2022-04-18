‘Someone like Kabori is born once in a century’

We didn’t get to work together, yet wherever we met we used have a pleasant chitchat. Kabori started working in films at a young age so everyone loved her. She had a smile to go with her sweet face. And she was a great artiste without any doubt. If feels so strange to even think that a whole year has passed since her death.

We used to meet occasionally at the studios. You can't get to know anyone that deeply without working together or interacting more than occasional chats. But, we never got that chance. As it is, she was quite junior to us.

She did incredible work in the film industry and I believe she was successful in politics as well. A person so successful in one field gained success in another, and that too in a field like politics, that is huge. This is a significant achievement.