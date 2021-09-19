Divya Agarwal wins ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Right from the start of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which ran for six weeks, Agarwal kept making headlines, whether it was because of her catfights with Shamita Shetty, who got her fair share of attention because of the arrest of her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, for allegedly being the kingpin of the Mumbai porn racket, or her bonding with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who got eliminated on the finale night.

Shetty was the second runner-up, the first being Nishant Bhat, a choreographer who has been associated with dance reality shows such as ‘Super Dancer 3’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’ and ‘Nach Baliye’.