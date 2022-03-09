Ernest Hemingway was on my mind

Did you actually follow someone in doing the character?
There are rhetorical as well as reclusive writers. I did not follow any author particularly. Only Ernest Hemingway was in my head. He has lived a very secluded life. It can be said.
What is more important to you when it comes to character choice?
The character should be complete and perfect. Most of the characters seem half-hearted. It is not in proper shape. It seems like the characters came from somewhere else! If it does not seem they appear from the heaven or the hell, I don’t care whether the character is positive or negative. I don't even think about how big the role is. Even if it is a smaller one with only a couple of scenes; I do that too.
‘Gunin’ film is being released next Friday. You are playing the titular role there. Tell us about your experience of acting in that film.
It was a tough experience. The ‘Gunin’ character reached a different height for the writing skills of Hasan Azizul Haque. Nobody knows what his age is. Some say he is hundred-years-old. He keeps djinn (supernatural being) in the story.
He practices local exorcism, a traditional faith-based treatment. Everyone is afraid of him. People believe he possesses some other worldly qualities. First of all, that age was difficult to capture. Our makeup artist Milon and I tried hard to depict that.
We had to whitewash all my real hair and beard. We used prosthetic makeup that took four hours to put on only and one and a half hours to take off.
That was really hard…
Not only that, this makeup is said to stay on for six hours inside the studio. The reality is different in our country. We shot outdoor and had to work 10-12 hours. I used to sit at 3:00am for makeup which would finish at 7:00am. That was the bodily situation.
The inner essence was also tough to channel. We see characters like ‘Gunin’ a lot, around us. But, it is difficult to see through him. Why did he transform into this. It was a challenging journey for me. It was tough to act in the hundred-years-old Gunin character.
You work as a writer, stage director, director and actor. In which of these you feel most comfortable?
I find all of them similar. When I act it’s the same. When I sit down to write it seems most significant. When I am directing it seems like the biggest responsibility. Actually, I do understand that all these duties are interconnected somehow. For me, I am not confident of my expertise in all domains but I enjoy doing them.
Everywhere, election, corruption and leadership are more discussed than contents, including theater, television and cinema. You have worked in all three of these industries. What issues do you find there?
It is not that we have many contents. Everything in our country is in the initial stage. We fail to realise that. I find film, drama all of them to be of primary level. The same goes for theatre. Besides, the film industry didn’t move forward successively.
The golden era we had; if the situation were suitable for families to go for a movie together, people who are making films now would have received several advantages. At present many talented people are making cinemas and it is evident that they have potential to go a long way. But, this generation had to restart making films which is a problem.
And, the elections that take place are actually unnecessary in my opinion. People who value other things more than their work are the ones involved in these. If something comes inevitably alongside work that is okay. Whenever the redundant parts of the work become more significant then it becomes clear that is entirely a hidden agenda, but whose I don’t know.
Are you giving directions for stage now?
I have started a project on stage. I have started working on Achalayatan (a drama) and the rehearsals are going on.