Ernest Hemingway was on my mind

It was a tough experience. The ‘Gunin’ character reached a different height for the writing skills of Hasan Azizul Haque. Nobody knows what his age is. Some say he is hundred-years-old. He keeps djinn (supernatural being) in the story.

He practices local exorcism, a traditional faith-based treatment. Everyone is afraid of him. People believe he possesses some other worldly qualities. First of all, that age was difficult to capture. Our makeup artist Milon and I tried hard to depict that.

We had to whitewash all my real hair and beard. We used prosthetic makeup that took four hours to put on only and one and a half hours to take off.