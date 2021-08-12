Ex K-pop star Seungri jailed for 3 years for arranging prostitution: reports

Disgraced former K-pop star Seungri was convicted of arranging prostitution and other charges stemming from a sex and drugs scandal and jailed for three years Thursday by a military court, reports said.

The 30-year-old singer from popular boyband BIGBANG, who retired from showbusiness as the scandal mounted and later enlisted in the military, was found guilty on all nine counts against him, according to multiple media reports.

BIGBANG enjoyed widespread fame following its 2006 debut and Seungri -- real name Lee Seung-hyun -- went on to become a successful businessman.