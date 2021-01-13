Film on ‘Bangabandhu’ will be a historical document: Info minister

Information minister Hasan Mahmud said the film ‘Bangabandhu’ which will be produced jointly by Bangladesh and India based on the life of Bangabandhu will enrich the history of our country.
“The film ‘Bangabandhu’ will be a historical document and it will enrich our history,” he said while exchanging views with the actors and others involved in the film at Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Tuesday evening.
Hasan congratulated the artistes and wished them success, saying the ministry is always beside them. During his speech, Hasan, also the joint general secretary Awami League, recalled the day when the agreement of making the film was signed on 14 January, 2020 at New Delhi in the presence of Prakash Lavadekar, the minister of information and broadcasting of India.
State minister of information ministry, Murad Hasan, international affairs advisor to the prime minister, Gowher Rizvi, information secretary Khaza Mia and information commissioner Abdul Malek were present in the programme.
Murad and Gowher termed the film as milestone in the country’s history. Bangladesh Film Development Corporation’s managing director Nuzhat Yeasmin and Shahidul Alam Sachchu, who is playing the role of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque in the film, conducted the programme.
Chanchal Chowdhury (45-65) and Khairul Alam Sabuj (65-94) will play role as Bangabandhu’s father in the film while Sangita Chowdhury (33-55) and Dilara Jaman (60-74) will act as Bangabandhu’s mother.
Dibyo Jyoti and Prathona Fardin Dighi will play as young Bangabandhu and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib respectively. Sharif Siraj and Sabila Nur will act as Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Rehana respectively while Raisul Islam Asad and Towqir Ahmed will play the role of Maulana Bhashani and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.
Besides, Ferdows, Sayem Samad, Khaliur Rahman and Samu Chowdhury will play the role of the four national leaders — Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Kamruzzaman respectively. Tushar Khan and Sabbir Ahmed will act as Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia and Tofail Ahmed, Mostafizur Nur Imran and Sadman Prathyo will play the role of Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni. Ali Ahad, Shaikh Khan, Naresh Bhuiyan and Siam Ahmed will play the roles of Roma, Majhi and Shamsul Haque. Fazlur Rahman Babu will act as Khandakar Mostaq Ahmed. All these actors have expressed their opinion at the event.
Additional information secretary Jahanara Parvin, deputy information secretary Saiful Islam, public relation director of the ministry Mir Akran Uddin Ahmed, line producer of the film of Bangladesh part Mohammad Hossain Jemi, and assistant directors of the film - Bahar Uddin Khelon, Arif Siddiq and Arnab, was among others who took part in the programme.