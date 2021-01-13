Film on ‘Bangabandhu’ will be a historical document: Info minister

Information minister Hasan Mahmud said the film ‘Bangabandhu’ which will be produced jointly by Bangladesh and India based on the life of Bangabandhu will enrich the history of our country.

“The film ‘Bangabandhu’ will be a historical document and it will enrich our history,” he said while exchanging views with the actors and others involved in the film at Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Tuesday evening.

Hasan congratulated the artistes and wished them success, saying the ministry is always beside them. During his speech, Hasan, also the joint general secretary Awami League, recalled the day when the agreement of making the film was signed on 14 January, 2020 at New Delhi in the presence of Prakash Lavadekar, the minister of information and broadcasting of India.